Dallas ISD to Launch Virtual School Option

The pandemic might have made virtual learning a necessity for a while, but some families found that the flexibility worked for them — and now Dallas ISD has announced that next year, it will be an option.

The district announced Thursday that it would launch iLearn Virtual School next fall. The school will offer an anytime, self-paced option for students in grades 3 through 9 to start, but eventually will include kindergarten through grade 12.

Seventeen-year Dallas ISD veteran Monica Morris will lead the school. Morris began her career with the district as a math teacher at W.W. Samuell High School, and also served as an assistant principal and associate principal at Woodrow Wilson High School and Townview Magnet Center. She has also been a Network Coordinator for the Magnet cluster, Transformation and Innovation cluster, and the single gender and transformation cluster as part of the district’s School Leadership Team.

“I have learned from many great principals and leaders along the way and am looking forward to using that knowledge to lead iLearn Virtual School in a way that is as exciting and innovative as the world around us,” Morris said.

The district said that the school will offer access to all the same resources in-person students get. Fully-credentialed teachers will direct the students, who will use an online learning platform.

“Dallas ISD is excited to launch our first ever 100% full-time virtual campus,” said Angie Gaylord, Deputy Chief of Dallas ISD’s Office of Transformation. “This new boutique standalone choice option maximizes student learning in a 24/7 on-demand virtual environment.”

Seats are available for grades 3 through 9 for the 2022-2023 school year. To apply, click here: www.dallasisd.org/choosedallasisd.