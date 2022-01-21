Faith Friday: SMAA Hosts Human Trafficking Discussion

Project Moses, a ministry founded by parishioners of Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church to raise awareness about human trafficking, recently hosted a panel discussion about how to fight the issue.

The discussion was hosted at the church and streamed at Saint Michael and All Angels’ Facebook page. The panel included Rebecca Bender, an advocate and founder of the Rebecca Bender Institute, Dr. Vanessa Bouché, founder of humantraffickingdata.org and avhera, a natural wellness company that provides jobs to human trafficking survivors, Victor Boutros, CEO and co-founder of the Human Trafficking Institute, and Hunt Investment Holdings CEO Chris Kleinert. It was moderated by Brendan Miniter, superintendent of charter school network Great Hearts Academies and former editorial page editor and general manager ePaper at the Dallas Morning News.

For more information about Project Moses, visit the website. Watch the discussion below.