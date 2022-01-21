Friday, January 21, 2022

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Screengrab
Faith Life Park Cities Preston Hollow 

Faith Friday: SMAA Hosts Human Trafficking Discussion

Staff Report 0 Comments

Project Moses, a ministry founded by parishioners of Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church to raise awareness about human trafficking, recently hosted a panel discussion about how to fight the issue.

The discussion was hosted at the church and streamed at Saint Michael and All Angels’ Facebook page. The panel included Rebecca Bender, an advocate and founder of the Rebecca Bender Institute, Dr. Vanessa Bouché, founder of humantraffickingdata.org and avhera, a natural wellness company that provides jobs to human trafficking survivors, Victor Boutros, CEO and co-founder of the Human Trafficking Institute, and Hunt Investment Holdings CEO Chris Kleinert. It was moderated by Brendan Miniter, superintendent of charter school network Great Hearts Academies and former editorial page editor and general manager ePaper at the Dallas Morning News.

For more information about Project Moses, visit the website. Watch the discussion below.

You May Also Like

Dwell with Dignity to Host 14th Thrift Studio

Norishka Pachot 0

Senior Source Shimmies Into 60

Staff Report 0

Dallas Love Field Launches Online Live Show And Podcast

Staff Report 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *