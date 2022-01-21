TITAS/Dance Unbound Receives Doris Duke Charitable Foundation Grant

TITAS/Dance Unbound is the only organization in Texas to receive a 2021/2022 Performance Forward Fund grant from the esteemed Doris Duke Charitable Foundation (DDCF).

The grant will help TITAS continue bringing touring dance artists to North Texas within restrictions and guidelines brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Doris Duke Charitable Foundation is grateful to provide this responsive, flexible funding to TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND and other performing arts nonprofits through our Performance Forward Fund, with trust in their leadership to address their most critical opportunities as they navigate this moment and build toward the future,” said Maurine Knighton, program director for the arts at the DDCF. “Despite the unprecedented disruption, these organizations have continued to prioritize supporting artists and have come up with innovative ways to bring artistic work to audiences and the communities they serve.”

DDCF is awarding up to $250,000 each to contemporary dance, jazz, and theater organizations nationwide to accelerate their ability to pivot from business as usual to executing new and promising ideas.

Recipients have been identified for evidence of a track record of equity-focused values and practices, visible connections and relevance within their communities, strong leadership, and innovative digital experimentation.

“We are thrilled and extremely grateful to the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation for its faith in and support of the work we do,” said Charles Santos, artistic director and executive director of TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND. “As an international dance presenter, this generous Performance Forward Grant is especially affirming. Not only does it validate TITAS, one of only a handful of dance presenters in the country, but also the important role dance and the performing arts play in our global community and in our lives.”

