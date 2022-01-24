HPISD Athletic Director Ringo to Retire

After overseeing an era of championship success and facilities growth during the past nine years, Johnny Ringo plans to retire this spring as Highland Park ISD’s athletic director.

Ringo joined HPISD in June 2013. Since then, the Scots have won 19 team state titles and 40 individual state titles. HP has won the UIL’s Lone Star Cup, the top award in the state for high schools based on team performance in district and state championships, three times since 2016.

“The past nine years serving the students and staff of this remarkable school district have been some of the most rewarding and memorable of my career,” Ringo said. “It has been a privilege to be a part of HPISD for as long as I have.”

Ringo’s retirement will take effect when his contract expires in June. The district plans to begin searching for a new athletics administrator immediately.

Ringo has worked in athletics for 38 years overall, with 16 of those as a head football coach at such programs at Uvalde, Irving MacArthur, Coppell, and Plano East. He also was an assistant at Austin Westlake and at SMU.

“Coach Ringo has done a marvelous job as athletic director of Highland Park ISD,” said HP football coach Randy Allen. “He will be missed, both as a close friend and as athletic director.”

During his tenure, Ringo oversaw substantial upgrades to numerous district athletic facilities in conjunction with the district’s 2015 bond initiative. In addition to a new Seay Tennis Center and natatorium, HPISD has added a new gymnastics center, a weight room, new locker rooms, and a new indoor golf facility.

“Plain and simple, Johnny Ringo has been a tremendous champion for HP athletics, and his enthusiasm is infectious,” said HPISD superintendent Tom Trigg. “He is well-respected throughout the district, as well as by his peers and colleagues throughout the state. We all wish him the very best in the future.”

Ringo, who shares his unique name with a notorious Wild West gunslinger, is a University of Texas graduate and former president of the Texas High School Coaches Association.

“He truly cares about the coaches and student-athletes and has done a great job working with the leaders of each team,” said HP girls track and field coach Susan Bailey, who is also the district’s girls athletic coordinator. “He is a great Scot and his leadership will be missed.”