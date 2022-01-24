Park Cities Crime Reports Jan. 17-22

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SIGNAGE SWIPED

Reported at 10:37 a.m. Jan. 19: A headscratcher. Who would lift two ‘for lease’ signs from the corner of Rosedale Avenue and Airline Road?

HIGHLAND PARK

17 Monday

Arrested at 3:35 p.m.: a 41-year-old for warrants in the 5400 block of Sewanee Avenue.

20 Thursday

A rogue tried to break into a Chevrolet Sonic parked in the rear parking lot of Whole Foods in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive leaving door handles damaged before 11:30 a.m.

21 Friday

A careless driver rear-ended a Mercedes CLA 250 stopped at the intersection of Mockingbird Lane and Preston Road at 11:14 a.m.

A porch pirate pilfered a package from a home in the 4500 block of Fairway Avenue around 5 p.m.

A reckless driver hit a Mercedes parked near Mi Cocina in Highland Park Village, then looped around and left the shopping center heading eastbound toward Preston Road without leaving information at 9:55 p.m.

Arrested at 11:19 p.m.: a 22-year-old accused of driving while intoxicated in the 3600 block of Beverly Drive.

22 Saturday

Reported at 6:17 a.m.: a careless driver hit an Uber driver in a Lincoln Continental as it was driving through the intersection of Preston Road and Armstrong Parkway, then made a U-turn before speeding away northbound on Preston Road without exchanging information.

An officer found three packages containing cleaning supplies and water in the 4600 block of Mockingbird Lane on the curb near the roadway at 9:28 a.m

Arrested at 12:12 a.m.: a 22-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 3600 block of Beverly Drive.

UNIVERSITY PARK

18 Tuesday

Arrested at 9:55 a.m.: a 17-year-old man accused of unauthorized use of a vehicle in the 4200 block of Emerson Avenue.

Arrested at 3:42 p.m.: a 53-year-old man accused of forgery in the 6500 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

Arrested at 8 p.m.: a 21-year-old man for a warrant in the 6300 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

20 Thursday

Arrested at 8:14 p.m.: a 54-year-old man for a warrant in the 4000 block of Northwest Parkway.

21 Friday

A thief took $8,000 worth of tools from a home in the 4100 block of Southwestern Boulevard at 12:54 p.m.

22 Saturday

Reported at 11:51 a.m.: A shoplifter swiped a pair of diamond stud earrings from Deboulle Jeweler in the 6800 block of Preston Road.