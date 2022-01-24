Snider Plaza Alliance Appeals Ruling on Redevelopment Project

The buildings – with the exception of Cisco Grill – in the southeast corner of Snider Plaza may be no more, but a ruling regarding the redevelopment of the section of the shopping center is headed for appeal.

Developer Jim Strode’s plan for the site, which previously housed longtime tenants Peggy Sue BBQ, Lane Florist, Logos Bookstore, Arman Jewelry, and a tailor before the restaurant closed and the other stores moved to other locations in the plaza calls for taking down the existing structures to make way for a new three-story building to house retail, restaurant, and office space. The plan also calls for a two-level underground parking garage with 48 spaces accessed from Daniel Avenue. Strode’s plan for the site was approved by the University Park city council in September of 2021.

In early October, though, Dallas County District Court Judge Aiesha Redmond granted a temporary restraining order, putting the issuance of permits on hold. The Snider Plaza Alliance, a neighborhood group opposed to the potential impact of the development on parking and traffic in Snider Plaza, had requested the delay. Then, in mid-November, Dallas County District Court Judge Sheryl McFarlin ruled that the Snider Plaza Alliance didn’t “have standing” to bring its lawsuit.

The Snider Plaza Alliance filed its notice of appeal in the Fifth Court of Appeals on Jan. 5.

“The Alliance’s goals are twofold. First, requiring the City of University Park to play by its own rules, and second, pursuing a civic dialogue about the future of Snider Plaza,” the group said in a press release.

City officials, though, say they plan to issue construction permits for the project, pending a review of the recent building permit application.

“Once the Community Development Department has thoroughly reviewed the recently received building permit application to make sure that it is in compliance with all building codes and the site plan that was approved by the City Council, the City will issue construction permits for the redevelopment,” said University Park director of communications and marketing Steve Mace.