Tuesday, January 25, 2022

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

PHOTO: Shutterstock
Arts Life 

OK2BX Foundation Launches Film Festival

Bethany Erickson 0 Comments

Eleanor Bolding had a habit of “calling people in” instead of “calling people out” when she disagreed with them, her family said, desiring to be inclusive.

When she took her life last year at the age of 17, her family became even more determined to further Eleanor’s legacy of inclusion by starting the OK2BX Foundation.

“Every day as Eleanor and her siblings Carson and Spencer were headed out for the day, their father Brent would yell, ‘It’s Okay to Be Extraordinary,'” the foundation’s website explains.

“Eleanor embodied everything OK2BX stands for,” her family said. “She made an impact on so many people. She cared what people thought and how they fit in. She had a habit of ‘calling people in’ instead of ‘calling them out’ when she didn’t agree with their view.

“She made people feel included and comfortable, and she was considered a best friend by many. Our hope is that the foundation will carry on her legacy of inclusivity.”

Eleanor was also a film buff, so in her honor, the foundation announced OK2BX*Film – a film festival so dedicated to inclusivity that it even encourages shooting a film with a smartphone.

“OK2BX*Film is dedicated to her core belief that we can come together and find more about us that is alike – rather than the things that keep us apart,” her family said.

There are four categories, and films can be submitted to any or all of the categories. Judges will pick the best of each category, and will also single out a film that “best exemplifies Eleanor’s spirit of happiness and inclusion.”

Each winner will take home an Ellie.

The categories are:

  1. INCLUSIVITY:  “It’s better for everyone when everyone is included. The winning film will best highlight the positive depiction of inclusion,” organizers said.
  2. LGBTQIA+: “We know there are struggles every day for LGBTQIA+ youth – but also know there is joy and happiness. We want your film to show this joy.”
  3. ANIMATION:  “Animation can be a thing of beauty or art – in ways that live action cannot or may not. Your animated film (drawn, rendered, or stop-action) shows us this art.”
  4. SMARTPHONE: “Everyone has a smart phone these days. Let’s put it to use making art. Films in this group have to be shot entirely on a smartphone.”

OK2BX*Film will be held on April 24, 2022, at the Texas Theater. For more information, click here.

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson, Digital Editor at People Newspapers, cut her teeth on community journalism, starting in Arkansas. Recently, she's taken home a few awards for her writing, including first place for her tornado coverage from the National Newspapers Association's 2020 Better Newspaper Contest, a Gold award for Best Series at the 2018 National Association of Real Estate Editors journalism awards, a 2018 Hugh Aynesworth Award for Editorial Opinion from the Dallas Press Club, and a 2019 award from NAREE for a piece linking Medicaid expansion with housing insecurity. She is a member of the Education Writers Association, the Society of Professional Journalists, the National Association of Real Estate Editors, the News Leaders Association, the News Product Alliance, and the Online News Association. She doesn't like lima beans, black licorice or the word synergy. You can reach her at [email protected].

You May Also Like

Grab Your Wallets: NorthPark Adds New Shopping Experiences

Staff Report 0

Magic At Dallas Love Field

Staff Report 0

The Warehouse Dallas Announces Spring Exhibitions

Staff Report 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *