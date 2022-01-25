Tea Party Reveal: Get Those Mad Hats Ready

Bubbly flowed on Nov. 30 as Stanley Korshak hosted the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party 2022 Reveal.

Honorary chair Laurie Sands Harrison’s mother, the late Caroline Rose Hunt, built the Crescent Court, where Stanley Korshak is located, as part of the Uptown development that includes The Mansion on Turtle Creek.

Claire Catrino, chair of Mad Hatter’s Tea Party 2022, and Lisa Loy Laughlin, president of the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, unveiled the tea’s 2022 poster featuring artwork from Laughlin’s sister, Laura Loy Capps.

On April 20, the tea party, in its 34th year, will again bring guests from all over the United States to don wild and wonderful over-the-top hats while viewing the glorious springtime azalea displays and flowers that grace the Dallas Arboretum. Visit wcdabg.org.