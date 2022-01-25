Texas Ballet Theater Announces Newest Productions

Texas Ballet Theater (TBT) will present George Balanchine’s Serenade and two world premiere ballets in A Tchaikovsky Evening at Wyly Theatre in Dallas Feb. 11-13 and at Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth Feb. 18-20.

The nonprofit ballet company will premiere Star Crossed, a simplified Romeo & Juliet story, choreographed by TBT Artistic Director Ben Stevenson, O.B.E. The program also includes Associate Artistic Director Tim O’Keefe’s brand-new ballet, Violin Concerto in D.

Choreographed in 1934, Serenade is the first original ballet Balanchine created in the United States. The ballet began as a lesson in stage technique and choreography and includes unexpected moments from rehearsals, such as one dancer’s fall and another arriving late.

A Tchaikovsky Evening is a mixed repertoire production, featuring multiple shorter ballets in one performance. All three ballets in the production use music composed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

“In a mixed repertoire program, you can have a dramatic piece alongside a contemporary piece – you can experience multiple, totally different choreographies,” Stevenson said.

Tickets start at $25. Patrons can purchase tickets online at texasballettheater.org or call the Box Office Monday-Friday, 9 am to 5 pm, at 877-828-9200 option 1.

Patrons at Wyly Theatre are required to wear masks, while patrons at Bass Performance Hall are required to wear masks and those 12 and older must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event, which can be substituted with proof of vaccination. For the full Bass Performance Hall entry requirement policy, see the hall’s website.