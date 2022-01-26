CASAblanca Returning to The Hall on Dragon

One of the top spring events for philanthropic young professionals in Dallas returns February 5.

The event, co-chaired by Mindy Busch, Elena Littleton, and Sonya Reddy, will be from 8 p.m. to midnight February 5 at the Hall on Dragon and feature a Roaring ‘20s theme with dancing, cocktails, appetizers, and casino games, including blackjack, craps, poker tables, and a roulette wheel with prizes for winners.

CASAblanca is an annual fundraiser hosted by Dallas CASA Young Professionals, a group of local young professionals under 40 who serve as an outreach, volunteer, and fundraising arm for Dallas CASA. The group hosts other fundraisers, including a concert and 5K, but CASAblanca is their premier fundraiser.

It benefits Dallas CASA, which trains and supervises community volunteers who advocate for the best interests of children who have been removed from unsafe homes.

For more information, and to buy tickets to CASAblanca, visit Dallas CASA’s website.