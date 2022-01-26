Charity Dinner and Auction to Benefit Christ’s Family Clinic

Christ’s Family Clinic, a nonprofit clinic in the Park Cities that provides healthcare services to the uninsured, is gearing up for its biannual dinner and auction.

The Art of Caring for Others’-themed event will be Feb. 3 at the Dallas Country Club. Tickets are $250.

​​Richard Fisher, former president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, will be the featured speaker. Tim McGee, the managing director and head of Macro Strategy for the Chief Investment Office within Bank of America Corporation, will then join Fisher for a panel discussion led by Calvert Collins-Bratton. The evening will also include a special award presentation to Dr. Michael Harris.

A VIP reception and art auction preview begin at 6 p.m. that day, the silent auction opens at 6:30 p.m., and dinner and the program begin at 7 p.m.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Christ’s Family Clinic, which is located at 6409 Preston Road. To buy a ticket, visit this website.