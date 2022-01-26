Kirksey Architecture and th+a Join Forces

Architecture firms t.howard & associates (th+a) and Kirksey Architecture joined forces to strengthen their North Texas presence.

Texas firm Kirksey has offices and Dallas-based th + a offer architectural, interior design, and planning services. The integration created a practice with 173 employees and 72 registered architects, serving a broad range of industry sectors.

“Joining forces with th+a in Dallas is a huge step for our firm, one that we believe will provide a tremendous opportunity for staff and market-sector growth. Kirksey and th+a share similar cultures, values, and talents, and together we can better serve our clients in the North Texas region,” said Kirksey president Wes Good. “th+a’s reputation for designing creative environments that are ideal for learning, living, working, and healing, and their long-term client base makes them a natural fit for expanding Kirksey.”

th + a was established in 1998 by founder and president and lifetime Dallasite Todd Howard, who has served on numerous municipal and nonprofit boards. Howard also has a longstanding relationship with some of Kirksey’s leadership team.

“I have known some of my new colleagues for years, personally and through our leadership in professional organizations. Our ability to now collaborate in designing environments that enhance our clients’ quality of life is a wonderful next chapter,” said Howard.

The Victor. PHOTO: Courtesy Kirksey Architecture

Kirksey was founded in 1971 in Houston and opened an Austin office in 2018. The firm has several projects in the Dallas–Fort Worth area, such as the recently completed mixed-use residential high-rise The Victor with Munoz+Albin, the new Eagle Landing Dining Hall for the University of North Texas, the passively-ventilated aquatic and recreation facility for the city of Euless, and a multi-building campus master plan for Praedicare, Inc.

The two firms have explored several partnership opportunities over the years. Kirksey and th+a recently pursued and were awarded work for Dallas ISD’s Career Institute South project as part of the 2020 Bond.

“I am excited about the opportunities and services that our combined firms present to clients in the North Texas region to shape communities, promote sustainability, and influence our environment,” said Howard.

th+a will operates as Kirksey | th+a as of Jan. 11. Todd Howard will serve as Executive Vice President, Director – North Texas. In addition to the Dallas ISD Bond project referenced above, other notable th+a projects include Metrocare Hillside Clinic and Client Services buildings, Jubilee Park and Community Center Parkland Clinic, Texas Health and Human Services Rusk Campus Administration Building, and Primrose Buckner.