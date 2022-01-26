Scots Blank Forney in District Opener

Highland Park started the District 13-5A boys soccer schedule in style on Tuesday with a 2-0 shutout of Forney at Highlander Stadium.

Lucas Guevara and Brant Williams scored for the Scots (5-2-1, 1-0), who will travel to face Greenville on Friday before returning home on Feb. 1 against Royse City.

On the girls side, HP’s undefeated record remained intact with a road win by an identical 2-0 score over Forney in the district opener on Tuesday.

Hattie Patterson and Elise Borders tallied the goals for the Lady Scots (8-0-1, 1-0). They will host Greenville on Friday. HP hasn’t allowed a goal on its home turf yet this season.