Go Here: Open Houses to Check Out Jan. 29

Fill your Saturday with an open house extravaganza with these beauties below, PLUS our lake house pick for the week!

Saturday

3805 Prescott Ave. Unit A, Dallas. Rare corner unit townhome with no HOA. This property features an open floor plan with tons of natural light. Chef-inspired kitchen with GE monogram commercial gas range, built-in refrigerator and freezer, double oven, wine fridge, and massive pantry. Enjoy cozy nights in the primary bedroom by the double-sided fireplace, private balcony, deep soaking tub, separate shower, and custom walk-in closet. Laundry room, loft-style study, and second bedroom with ensuite bath located on the third floor. Step onto your private elevator to level one with your two-car garage, third bedroom, and access to your gated courtyard. Three bedrooms/ three-and-a-half baths. $800,000. Schools: North Dallas High School, Ben Milam Elementary, Holy Trinity. Open house: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

PHOTO: Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International

4506 Gilbert Ave., Dallas. Don’t miss this modern three-level duplex, offering two bedrooms and two full bathrooms, plus a study and a flex space right off the primary suite. Located in the heart of Oak Lawn, this home features wood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, large bedrooms with custom closets, an elevator shaft, and a large, turfed back yard. Two bedrooms/ two-and-a-half baths. $1.3 million. Schools: North Dallas High School, Ben Milam Elementary, Holy Trinity. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PHOTO: Ebby Halliday, Realtors

6409 Norway Road, Dallas. Former builder’s personal home with a rare furnished full basement. Exquisitely paneled library with fireplace and private side entry. Den with French doors, fireplace, and lagoon pool views. Chef’s kitchen overlooking the charming breakfast room with a churchlike ceiling and fireplace. Primary downstairs, three bedrooms up, plus a game room and a bonus room. The basement features a second game room with pool and shuffleboard tables, wine storage and dining area, an equipped fitness room, a tiered media room, a full bath, and a safe area with one-foot-thick walls. Four bedrooms/ five-and-a-half baths. $2.8 million. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Our Redeemer, Christ the King Elementary, Heritage School of Texas, Wesley Prep, St. Marks. Open house: Saturday 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

4415 Gloster Road, Dallas. Gated estate on one of the best blocks in the prestigious Sunnybrook Estates just a stone’s throw from Old Preston Hollow. Outside, the home boasts expansive front and back yards, a lovely saltwater pool with spa and water feature, and a private courtyard-like patio that is accessible from three different areas of the home. There are flexible options for office, game, media, exercise, and family rooms. Bedrooms are located on the first floor, including the primary suite with a beautifully remodeled bath. Large-scale walls are perfect for art display. Six bedrooms/ six-and-a-half baths. $2.6 million. Schools: Walnut Hill School, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High School, Foster Elementary, Ursuline, St. Monica, Episcopal School of Dallas, The Cambridge School. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Compass

4400 Grassmere Lane, University Park. Wonderful University Park property with rare downstairs primary and guest room. Constructed in 2015 with quality materials, beautiful finishes, and a fantastic floorplan. Large open living spaces downstairs with tall, gorgeous ceilings and natural light, private study, guest suite, and beautiful primary bedroom suite complete with spa-like bath including marble, dual vanities, separate tub-shower, and walk-in closet. The kitchen has Viking appliances, marble countertops, a breakfast bar, and open shelving. Upstairs has three bedrooms, two full baths, and a play-media room. The detached 2-car garage has a bonus room above. Five bedrooms/ four-and-a-half baths. $1.9 million. Schools: Bradfield Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King, Providence Christian School. Open house: 1-3 p.m.

PHOTO: Compass

4021 Bowser Ave., Dallas. Unique detached townhome in North Oak Lawn area. The property entrance is a secured gate, leading to a peaceful green area and a secluded front entrance. The second floor boasts a large living area separated from the dining room by a dual-sided fireplace. Frosted glass doors open to a second-floor balcony. The third floor has a primary bedroom and an open office area with dramatic two-story ceilings. The fourth floor is a rooftop deck with beautiful views of downtown and Turtle Creek skylines. Three bedrooms/ three-and-a-half baths. $689,000. Schools: North Dallas High School, Ben Milam Elementary, Holy Trinity. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

Weekend Worthy

4370 Palm Dr. Malakoff, TX 75148. An epic masterpiece in lakefront living with over 981 feet of shoreline boasting 2.78 acres of manicured peninsula. Modern rustic ranch with over 20,000 sq. ft. under the roof to enjoy the panoramic lake views. Arched rotunda style bar encapsulated with floor to ceiling stone. Massive eat-in kitchen with knotty alder cabinets, island, walk-in pantry, custom cooper vent-a-hood, stone flooring, and top-of-the-line appliances. Home features include timber frame beams, four stone fireplaces, massive eat-in kitchen, theater room, wine room, two game rooms, gym, guest house, and cabana-style boat dock. Five bedrooms/ five-and-a-half baths. $7 million.

PHOTO: Ebby Halliday, Realtors