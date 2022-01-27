Tax Offices Closed To Public Until Further Notice

Dallas County officials announced last week that all Dallas County tax office locations would be closed to the public for face-to-face transactions until further notice, citing public health concerns.

Instead, the office suggests using the county’s website to process vehicle registrations and property tax payments, where they can pay with a check for no additional fee, or use a credit card. Tax payments can also be mailed to P.O. Box 139066, Dallas, TX 75313-9066, or paid by phone through JP Morgan Chase Bank at 866-863-8323 (English) or 866-361- 1741 (Español).

“Our neighborhood grocery partners are also processing current vehicle registrations after a valid inspection,” the county said in a statement, adding that dealerships can drop off title work at any county tax office branch with a valid dealer permit between 9:30 and 10 a.m., Monday-Friday.

Grocery partners in or near Preston Hollow and the Park Cities include the Tom Thumb locations at Snider Plaza, 4001 Villanova St., 7700 W. Northwest Highway, U.S. 75 and Meadow Road, Royal Lane and Preston Road, and Preston Road and Forest Lane.

“We know this is a difficult time for all our residents and we are working diligently to make sure that all our services have an alternate process while we are closed to the public for face-to-face transactions,” Dallas County Tax Assessor/Collector John Ames said.

The Dallas County Tax Office’s Customer Care Center is available to assist taxpayers with questions regarding property taxes, motor vehicle registrations, and title concerns Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., at 214-653-7811.