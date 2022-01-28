Faith Friday: Our Redeemer Lutheran School Commemorates National Lutheran Schools Week

Our Redeemer Lutheran School celebrated National Lutheran Schools Week this week.

Students and staff marked the occasion with a food drive for Reverse Food Truck, which is an outreach of NorthPark Presbyterian Church, and dress-up days with themes like superhero day, wacky tacky day, ‘any holiday’ representing various holidays, and more, as well as singing worship songs.

Our Redeemer Lutheran School programs include preschool, serving age 1 through Pre-K through 4, and elementary school, serving kindergarten through sixth grade.





PHOTOS: Courtesy Our Redeemer Lutheran School