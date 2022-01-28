How to Eat Like the Queen and Brunch With the Queens

There is fun to be had, people. My inbox runneth over with news about creative ways restaurants and bars are trying to entertain people. I feel it’s my duty to share with you some ways to have fun, learn a few dance moves, be inspired, and eat well. Here you go.

Beer nerds, this one’s for you.

PHOTO: Meddlesome Moth

Meddlesome Moth will host Belgian’s Brouwerij 3 Fonteinen for a pairdiné at 7 p.m. Monday, February 21. Seating is very limited, and tickets go on sale at noon Monday, January 31.

Hosted by 3F U.S. National Ambassador Christian Gregory and Moth’s own Chef Joshua Boneé, each course will be a traditional Belgian dish expertly paired with six vintage and rare 3F lambic beers. Zenne y Frontera is currently rated the #1 Lambic beer in the world by Beer Advocate.

Beers include:

2017 Cuvée Armand and Gaston

2020 Oude Geuze Geturfd

Pruim Belle de Louvain

Druif Muscat Bleu

Schaarbeekse Kriek

2019 Zenne y Frontera Batch #94

Tickets are $175 per person inclusive of tax and gratuity. Space is limited and reservations are required. For additional information and to purchase tickets go to www.eventbright.com.

Primo’s MX

When Primo’s originally opened on McKinney Avenue in 1986, it was the go-to spot in Uptown for party people. My friends and I would show up wearing super skinny black skirts, oversized shirts with bolo ties, and formidable bang configurations to grab dinner before heading over to Mistral or Fast & Cool. Gosh, I’m old.

Primo’s MX is still a great place to grab a bite and, now, you don’t have to go anywhere else. The entertainment is right there because Primo’s MX in Uptown now offers free Latin dance lessons every Tuesday after 9 p.m. and is also introducing a Drag Brunch on select Sundays, including January 30, February 13, and February 27. Learn more here.

Cedar Creek Brewhouse & Eatery

The Shops at Mustang Station, where Roots Southern Table, (my pick for best new restaurant of 2021), Red Stix Asian Street Food (an expansion of the University Park-based concept), and a brewhouse called Cedar Creek anchor the food and beverage offerings for the mixed-use development in Farmer’s Branch. Now, before you start hyperventilating about going north of 635, this place is less than a 20-minute drive from Northwest Highway and Preston Road. And it’s worth it.

PHOTO: Cedar Creek Brewhouse & Eatery

In honor of Girl Scout Cookie season, Cedar Creek Brewhouse & Eatery will host a special Girl Scout Cookie and beer pairing menu from January 28-30. The crew has paired some of the most popular flavors of the iconic cookies with some of the best craft beers in North Texas, including:

S’mores with Trail Snacks, Peanut Butter Chocolate Stout

Samoas with Harrison’s Brown Ale

Trefoil (Shortbread) with Peach Fuzz, Peach Sour Pale Ale

The NEW Adventurefuls (Sea Salt Caramel Brownie) with Pecan Jubilee Ale

Walk-ins are welcome for tastings, however, guests can guarantee their timeslot (and cookies) by pre-booking the tasting online for $20, plus fees. Those participating in Dry January can skip the beer pairing and still pay Cedar Creek a visit for a delicious meal and to purchase Girl Scout Cookies. They’ll have local troops onsite to sell cookies to the public.

Harwood Arms

A delightful British Isles-inspired pub in the Harwood District is now offering a traditional British supper that has been a standard since 1485. I’m sure The Queen has had it a time or two. The Sunday Roast includes seasonal vegetables, roasted potatoes, Yorkshire pudding, and traditional gravy and it’s offered at Harwood Arms every Sunday after 4 p.m. It can be ordered for dine-in only.

There will be more Valentine’s dining coverage next week, but here is a pre-Valentine’s event you can book now.

PHOTO: HALL ARTS

HALL Arts Hotel

HALL Arts Hotel and Make Your Life Sweeter has put together a Galentine’s 14-Course Dessert Tasting one day only on February 5. This one-hour dessert experience is filled with 14 indulgent dessert tasting promises to be photogenic and sweet. The cost is $135 per person and you can book your spots here.

Lagniappe – A few of the restaurants I’m really digging right now . . . Anise in The Village Dallas, Little Greek Fresh Grill in Preston Hollow, and Sloane’s Corner downtown. And if you find yourself in Shreveport, definitely stop at Marilynn’s Place for a fabulous Cajun/Creole meal.