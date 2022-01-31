Friends of the Katy Trail Welcomes Five New Board Members

Friends of the Katy Trail welcomed five new board members in 2022.

The new members include Usua Amanam with Natural Gas Partners, Dan Chesnut, the Former COO for KPMG’s US Advisory business; Amanda Lockhart, a partner with Crowe LLP, one of the Trail’s Community Partners; Ray Washburne, owner of Highland Park Village and CEO of Charter Holdings; and Peggy Zilbermann, a retired educator and active community volunteer.

“Our organization has a lot of momentum,” said president of the board Eric Paulson. “These talented new board members will give us even more energy and ideas to make sure that we keep the Katy Trail the amazing resource it is for our growing city.”

Departing board members Haylee Hall, Troy Daniel, JB Hayes, and Charlie Shufeldt were thanked for their service in December at a Katy Trail board and staff party at donor Mike Karns’ restaurant, Jalisco Norte.

Also at the December event, executive director Amy Bean presented the annual Katy Trail David Stocks award to past board president Charlie Shufeldt.

Friends of the Katy Trail is a nonprofit that supports the maintenance and improvements of the trail. For more information, visit the Friends of the Katy Trail’s website.