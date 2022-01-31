New Fitness Center Under Construction

Masonry contractor celebrates legacy of Dallas Country Club projects

The Dallas Country Club is getting a new fitness center, per documents filed with the town of Highland Park.

The project description filed with the town in October 2020 describes a new three-story fitness center, parking garage, and tennis courts above the sub-level garage, as well as utility relocation.

The existing fitness center and tennis courts will be demolished at the end of the project.

However, the timeline for the project’s completion and where the work stands as of press time are less clear.

My grandfather, C. Dewitt Brown Jr., who founded our company, was a Dallas Country Club Member. Rob Barnes III

Paul Jusselin, the project manager with Pritchard Associates, a firm that provides project management services to Texas’ commercial real estate development market, noted that the Dallas Country Club prefers “to keep the project as confidential as possible.”

The documents also list AP Gulf States Inc. as the contractor.

Among Pritchard Associates’ other recent projects include work on the Moody Family YMCA that finished in 2016, improvements to the Brook Hollow Golf Club that concluded in 2014, upgrades to Hockaday beginning in 2013, and renovations to town of Highland Park facilities that finished in 2014, per the company’s website.

According to a November 2021 press release, Dee Brown Inc. (DBI) was selected to do the new fitness building’s exterior stone and masonry work.

“It’s an honor to be entrusted to work on this significant project,” DBI CEO Rob Barnes III said. “My grandfather, C. Dewitt Brown, Jr., who founded our company, was a Dallas Country Club member. And nearly a decade ago, DBI completed the exterior stone and masonry for the clubhouse, as well as many interior features. We are proud to work with Dallas Country Club in building on its legacy.”

Designed by Marsh & Associates, DBI says the new fitness building will have similar detailing as the main clubhouse, relying on natural stone, masonry, and cast stone in its design.

Permits were filed with the town in August of 2019 to construct a new multi-story tennis facility with four indoor and four outdoor roof tennis courts.

AP’s website notes the tennis facility project was the first of a two-phased renovation they’re working on for the country club.

Per their website, Pritchard Associates also oversaw an extensive renovation of the more-than-century-old country club that began in 2009 and concluded with a grand opening in 2012. The project featured a new Tudor clubhouse with fine dining rooms, a private wine and dine room, a member bar and lounge, card rooms, and men’s and women’s locker rooms. Outside, the grounds were upgraded with an Olympic-sized pool, revitalized landscape, an underground parking garage, and a security entry house. The project also included an extensive renovation and reorientation of the club’s 18 hole golf course with new cart bridges crossing Turtle Creek, according to the website.