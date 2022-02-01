Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Park Cities Crime Reports Jan. 24-30

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: MISSING MEMORABILIA

Reported at 12:09 p.m. Jan. 24: What’s the bigger mystery? What may have happened to music mementos including a Jim Morrison photo and an original divorce decree and child custody agreement of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown from a home in the 3800 block of Beverly Drive or why the owner had them in the first place?

HIGHLAND PARK

24 Monday

Arrested at 12:33 a.m.: a 29-year-old woman accused of driving while intoxicated in the 3600 block of Armstrong Parkway

A reckless driver continued on without providing information after failing to yield for a Lexus GS3 attempting to turn in the 5400 block of Preston Road, causing a crash at 11:49 a.m. 

A ne’er do well nicked a Trek Merlin bicycle from outside Armstrong Elementary in the 3600 block of Cornell Avenue before 3:11 p.m.

Reported at 5:11 p.m.: more bicycles burglarized. A crook took an Ozone Elevate women’s bicycle and an Ozone Fragment bicycle from an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue

25 Tuesday

Reported at 3:11 p.m.: An intruder broke into the detached garage of a home in the 3100 block of Beverly Drive and took a Trek bicycle, mini-fridge, pool water pump system, and a Polaris pool sweeping unit.

Reported at 3:59 p.m.: A jewelry thief swiped $36,820 worth of jewelry from a home in the 4600 block of Abbott Avenue

27 Thursday

A fraudster opened an E-Trade account using the information of a man from the 3800 block of Miramar Avenue around 5:26 p.m. 

28 Friday


Reported at 12:46 p.m.: A swindler used the information of a man in the 4600 block of Westside Drive to cash a check, apply for a $1,500 loan, and more.

Reported at 4:40 p.m.: A stealer swiped a $25,000 Chanel watch from a home in the 3700 block of Euclid Avenue

29 Saturday

A good neighbor found a wallet on Hillcrest Avenue between Princeton Avenue and Beverly Drive at 2:42 p.m. and turned it in to authorities. 

30 Sunday

Arrested at 4:03 a.m.: a 24-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4600 block of Mockingbird Lane

Reported at 1:26 p.m.: a smash and grab. A burglar broke into a Lincoln MK2 parked in the 3700 block of Lexington Avenue and took a purse from inside.

UNIVERSITY PARK

24 Monday

Arrested at 10:20 a.m.: a 17-year-old man accused of possession of a controlled substance in the 3800 block of University Boulevard.

A scammer got a woman in the 8300 block of Preston Center Plaza to put $9,000 on gift cards and provide the information around 5 p.m. 

25 Tuesday

A jerk got gas and a car wash from Vintage Car Wash in the 6800 block of Preston Road and drove off without paying around 3:40 p.m. 

27 Thursday

A crook drove off in a Toyota Corolla from Preston Center Plaza before 8:06 p.m.

29 Saturday

Arrested at 11:43 p.m.: a 27-year-old man accused of resisting arrest in the 4100 block of Emerson Avenue.

