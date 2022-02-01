Primo’s MX Kitchen and Lounge Closes Hillcrest Location

The Primo’s MX Kitchen and Lounge Preston Hollow location is closed.

The Tex-Mex eatery opened at 8611 Hillcrest Road in suite 100 in 2020. The brand, which is managed by Refined Hospitality Concepts, still has a location in Uptown at 3309 McKinney Avenue, downtown at The Statler, and at 4120 River Walk Drive in Flower Mound.

“Refined Hospitality Concepts is excited about the growth of Primo’s MX Kitchen and the upcoming new and existing locations anticipated,” said Robert Hall, CEO of Refined Hospitality Concepts. “We look forward to welcoming our Preston Hollow guests to enjoy Tex-Mex and cocktails at our other existing Primo’s restaurants in Uptown, Flower Mound, Downtown Dallas at the Statler and several others to come.”

Refined Hospitality Concepts also manages Bourbon and Banter, a lounge, Overeasy, a diner, Scout Adventure Hall – all within the Statler – and Sfereco, an Italian eatery with a downtown Dallas, Lewisville, and Flower Mound location.