Wednesday, February 2, 2022

PHOTO: Courtesy George W. Bush Presidential Center
Special Exhibit Open at George W. Bush Presidential Center

“The Continual Struggle: The American Freedom Movement and the Seeds of Social Change” exhibit by artist Brian Washington will be in Dallas until March 17.

The 25-piece exhibit in Freedom Hall at the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, a collection that was 13 years in the making, documents all phases of the civil rights movement and America’s historical struggle against segregation and other forms of race-based disenfranchisement. The exhibit opened Jan. 17 on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Admission is included with a ticket to the museum. 

Washington is a Los Angeles-based self-taught artist and attorney whose work focuses on the struggle for equality and racial reconciliation in the U.S. 

 “With this exhibit, I hope to elicit the raw emotions from the atrocities African Americans struggled with in years past and bring them to the forefront in today’s cultural lessons,” Washington said. “I want people who see `The Continual Struggle: The American Freedom Movement and the Seeds of Social Change’ to come away with a renewed and educated sense of American history that demonstrates our country’s ability to change for the better.” 

For more information, visit the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum’s website.

