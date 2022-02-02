Comerica Bank Prom Dress Drive Returns

After a hiatus, Comerica Bank is again collecting new or gently used formal dresses and accessories as part of its seventh-annual prom dress drive benefiting Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas and Dallas CASA.

Six area Comerica banking centers, including its newest location at Lovers Lane-Devonshire (5647 W. Lovers Lane), will serve as drop-off locations. Other drop-off locations include Cole Fitzhugh (3202 N. Fitzhugh Avenue), Forest-Inwood (5200 Forest Lane), NorthPark (8850 Boedecker Street), Parker-Premier (3310 Premier Road in Plano), and Preston Center (8225 Preston Road). Donations will be accepted through Feb. 28.

“​​Donations will benefit local teens, who otherwise may not be able to afford formal attire and experience the high school tradition of prom,” according to a news release. “Comerica has donated close to 5,000 – 4,980 to be exact– dresses to Dallas CASA and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas over the last six years.”

For more information, visit Comerica’s website.