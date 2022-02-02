Comerica Bank Prom Dress Drive Returns
After a hiatus, Comerica Bank is again collecting new or gently used formal dresses and accessories as part of its seventh-annual prom dress drive benefiting Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas and Dallas CASA.
Six area Comerica banking centers, including its newest location at Lovers Lane-Devonshire (5647 W. Lovers Lane), will serve as drop-off locations. Other drop-off locations include Cole Fitzhugh (3202 N. Fitzhugh Avenue), Forest-Inwood (5200 Forest Lane), NorthPark (8850 Boedecker Street), Parker-Premier (3310 Premier Road in Plano), and Preston Center (8225 Preston Road). Donations will be accepted through Feb. 28.
“Donations will benefit local teens, who otherwise may not be able to afford formal attire and experience the high school tradition of prom,” according to a news release. “Comerica has donated close to 5,000 – 4,980 to be exact– dresses to Dallas CASA and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas over the last six years.”
For more information, visit Comerica’s website.