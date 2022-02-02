Folds of Honor North Texas Hosts Evening of Patriotism

Real heroes took the field at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 13 as Folds of Honor North Texas honored patriots “who so bravely fought for our freedom.”

The annual Folds of Honor Gala drew veterans, scholarship recipients, and other North Texans. VIP reception guests entered on a red carpet. Inside, some took family photos in the Dallas Cowboys endzone and bid on such auction items as a helmet signed by quarterback Dak Prescott.

KTCK the Ticket’s Julie Dobbs served as emcee and talked about Folds of Honor’s mission to provide scholarships to the families of military men and women who have fallen or been disabled while on active duty.

The “Patriot Parachuters,” a Veteran-owned parachute team propelled down the stadium.