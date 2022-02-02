NorthPark Center Announces 2022 Ambassadors
NorthPark Center has named 15 high-profile individuals as 2022 Ambassadors as part of its mission to support key area nonprofits.
Since its inception in 2017, the Ambassador program has raised awareness and funds for more than 40 charities in social and health services and the arts. It augments multiple other long-running philanthropic programs at NorthPark.
All NorthPark Ambassadors are prominent individuals who consider it a personal duty to help make Dallas a better place for all. They will host various charitable initiatives at NorthPark, which attracts some 26 million visitors each year.
Ambassadors include:
- Jennifer Dix, Dallas CASA
- Susan Farris, 2022 Crystal Charity Ball
- Nancy Gopez and Kris Johnson, 2022 Cattle Baron’s Ball
- Gunjan and Anurag Jain, North Texas Food Bank
- Babe Laufenberg, Luke Laufenberg FIGHT Scholarship Fund at The University of Texas El Paso
- Bina Palnitkar Patel, Methodist Health System Foundation
- Janelle Pinnell, Vogel Alcove
- Quincy Roberts, Dallas Symphony Orchestra
- Jan Showers, Dwell with Dignity
- Amanda Dillard Shufeldt, Children’s Cancer Fund
- Michelle and Jason Witten, The Salvation Army
- Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, Children’s Health