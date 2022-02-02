NorthPark Center Announces 2022 Ambassadors

NorthPark Center has named 15 high-profile individuals as 2022 Ambassadors as part of its mission to support key area nonprofits.

Since its inception in 2017, the Ambassador program has raised awareness and funds for more than 40 charities in social and health services and the arts. It augments multiple other long-running philanthropic programs at NorthPark.

All NorthPark Ambassadors are prominent individuals who consider it a personal duty to help make Dallas a better place for all. They will host various charitable initiatives at NorthPark, which attracts some 26 million visitors each year.

Ambassadors include: