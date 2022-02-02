Preston Hollow Crime Reports for Jan. 24 – 30

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: VILLAGE VANDAL

It’s no fun to get your vehicle’s window broken out at the “Y-M-C-A!” Before 2:24 p.m. Jan. 25, a woman learned that at the Semones Family YMCA (Town North) on Northaven Road.

24 Monday

Alarms sounded at 3:58 and 4:37 a.m. at stores in Preston Center, where both burglaries involved smashing doors to gain entry.

Reported at 7:46 a.m.: easy pickings. An opportunistic purse snatcher couldn’t resist the loot left in an unlocked vehicle at Preston Royal Village.

At 2:10 p.m., an unwelcome visitor to NorthPark Center got a criminal trespassing citation.

Before 4:53 p.m., a burglar forced entry into a man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center and took a gun.

Stolen before 11:39 p.m.: a man’s vehicle from a home in the 5500 block of West Amherst Avenue.

25 Tuesday

Reported at 3:14 p.m.: a charlatan burglar used credit cards taken from a woman’s vehicle to make purchases at a Preston Center store.

Burglarized before 4:54 p.m.: a vehicle at a home in the 4500 block of Bluffview Boulevard.

Need a ride? Before 6:50 p.m., a prowler entered a man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center without permission.

Taken before 8:39 p.m.: the catalytic converter off a woman’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

26 Wednesday

Arrested at 1:13 p.m. during a traffic stop in the 5800 block of West Northwest Highway: a man (age not provided) who was accused of weapon and drugs violations (possessing marijuana and a gun at the same time).

Before 8:18 p.m. during a fight in the parking lot near Beading Dreams and Yaya Foot Spa on Lovers Lane, an armed menace injured a man with a handgun.

Stolen before 8:28 p.m.: a man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center, and before 8:33 p.m., a woman’s vehicle at Inwood Village.

27 Thursday

Before 11:45 a.m., a prowler snatched contents from a vehicle at a home in the 6400 block of Northport Drive.

Did the prowler who entered a woman’s vehicle at NorthPark Center without permission take anything? Don’t know.

Officers responded at 2:29 p.m. to a call about a “suspicious person” in the 7000 block of Northaven Road and arrested a man (age not provided) who was accused of marijuana and methamphetamine possession and public intoxication.

Reported at 5:51 p.m.: a vehicle burglary at NorthPark Center.

28 Friday

Reported at 7:33 a.m.: breakfast mayhem? Officers responded to the corner of Preston Center nearest Preston Road and Northwest Highway (where Starbucks is located) and gave an unwelcome visitor to a restaurant a criminal trespassing warning. Then at 11:47 a.m., police responded to the same general location and cited someone for trespassing at a vacant store space.

Burglarized before 2:36 p.m.: a man’s vehicle at a home in the 5400 block of Pebblebrook Drive and before 5:45 p.m. a man’s vehicle at a home in the 11100 block of Lawn Haven Road.

29 Saturday

Reported a 5:12 p.m.: the burglary of a man’s vehicle at a home in the zero hundred block of Downs Lake Circle.

Burglarized before 5:49 p.m.: a man’s vehicle at a home in the 7200 block of Ashington Drive.

Reported at 10:23 p.m.: a theft at a construction site in the 6400 block of Belmead Drive.

30 Sunday

Stolen before 9:28 p.m.: a vehicle at NorthPark Center.