Signing Day: WTW’s Bishop Runs to UNT

Daviawn Bishop became the primary focal point for the W.T. White offense last season. He became a focus for plenty of college football programs as a result.

On Wednesday, the speedy running back signed with the University of North Texas, which is preparing for an upcoming move into the American Athletic Conference alongside SMU, Memphis, Tulsa, and others.

Despite standing just 5-foot-6, Bishop led the Longhorns in rushing and receiving in 2021, accounting for almost 1,600 total yards and 24 touchdowns. He even threw a touchdown pass on a trick play.

Bishop, who transferred from Thomas Jefferson prior to his junior year, was named the top offensive player in District 6-5A Div. I this season and also was a second-team all-state selection. The Longhorns averaged 35 points per game during the best offensive campaign in school history.

Two of Bishop’s teammates also were recognized on National Signing Day for their college commitments, including Johnathon Ware (Dakota State) and Marcus Wise (Graceland University). Meanwhile, WTW softball standout Natalie Gomez committed to Rainy River Community College in International Falls, Minnesota.