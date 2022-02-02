Thomas Jefferson Teacher Receives GeoBoost Grant

David Newhouse, an AP Human Geography teacher at Thomas Jefferson High School, is one of 78 educators to receive the American Geographical Society’s 2021 Educator GeoBoost Grant.

The grants are designed to enhance geographic learning among Advanced Placement Human Geography students.

Newhouse’s $300 award will fund the Albert.io app for exam study.

“GeoBoost will be used to purchase advanced AP Human Geography apps to ensure that students can obtain a mastery of the subject!” he explained.

“The American Geographical Society recognizes the critical role of Advanced Placement Human Geography teachers in preparing students to contribute to our global, multicultural society,” Dr. John Konarski, American Geographical Society CEO, said. “The ability of today’s youth – our future leaders – to think geographically and understand the importance of place is more critical than ever. We are pleased to fund Mr. Newhouse’s outstanding project.”

The American Geographical Society is a 21st-century learning society dedicated to the advancement of geographic thinking, knowledge, and understanding across business, government, academe, social sectors, and most importantly among teachers and students. Learn more about AGS at americangeo.org.

— Dallas ISD