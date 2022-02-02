Ursuline Runner Signs With Aggies

Former TAPPS cross country champion Amanda Hogan was among four Ursuline senior athletes to be honored for college commitments during a National Signing Day ceremony on Wednesday.

Hogan, who won an individual state title as a sophomore in 2019, signed to run at Texas A&M beginning in the fall.

Also recognized were fellow seniors Paige Gross (soccer, Texas Woman’s University), Stephanie Untermeyer (tennis, Stevens Institute of Technology), and Grace Van Dinter (lacrosse, Anderson University).