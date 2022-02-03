Could UP’s City Limits Be Changed to Include Boone Elementary?

The University Park City Council this week OK’d starting the negotiation process with the city of Dallas required to potentially change the city limit boundary to bring the new Boone Elementary campus at 8385 Durham Street within UP city limits.

Boone Elementary, Highland Park ISD’s fifth elementary and first in the district to open since 1949, opened in the fall of 2020. It’s the only school in the district to be located in the city limits of Dallas rather than Highland Park or University Park.

The process begins with an application to the city of Dallas, which must include a survey of the property and a letter of support from the property owner (in this case HPISD). After the application is filed, city of Dallas staff would review it, which could take up to six months, before the Dallas city council could consider the proposal. The application fee is $3,850 and RLG proposed $17,900 for surveying services.

“I would love to see Boone brought in. I know we’ve worked on it a long time,” UP city councilmember Liz Farley said.

PHOTO: City of UP

In total, the process could take a year to 18 months.

In other news:

The city council approved a one-year consulting agreement with Parking Systems of America related to parking in Snider Plaza.