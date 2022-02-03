Go Here: Open Houses to Check Out Feb. 4-6

Your search for a new home could end this weekend! Check out the open houses below.

Saturday

4506 Gilbert Ave., Dallas. Don’t miss this modern three-level duplex, offering two bedrooms and two full bathrooms, plus a study and a flex space right off the primary suite. Located in the heart of Oak Lawn, this home features wood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, large bedrooms with custom closets, an elevator shaft, and a large, turfed back yard. Two bedrooms/ two-and-a-half baths. $1.3 million. Schools: North Dallas High School, Ben Milam Elementary, Holy Trinity. Open house: 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

PHOTO: Ebby Halliday, Realtors

Sunday

12211 Park Forest Dr., Dallas. Newly painted and carpeted with first floor primary, study, open gourmet kitchen, temperature-controlled wine room, and private terrace. Located on a private cul de sac, this home features clean lines, soothing palette, abundant natural light, high ceilings, and hardwoods. Open kitchen with stainless appliance, huge walk-in pantry, eating bar, and center island. Large family room with fireplace accesses and overlooks terrace. Two-sided gas fireplace opens to primary bedroom and bath. Second floor game room has office nook with built-in storage and files. Bonus storage with walk-in attic. Three bedrooms/ three-and-a-half baths. $1.3 million. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Our Redeemer, Christ the King Elementary, Heritage School of Texas, Wesley Prep, St. Marks. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

3005 Rosedale Ave., University Park. Timeless architecture exuding quality custom construction. Double lot with a pool and grassy yard. Loggia with outdoor fireplace and board-on-board fence with electronic sliding gate. Downstairs primary suite, two master closets, two offices, and three living areas. Home features high ceilings, solid wood flooring, large foyer with tons of windows and natural light. Open foodie kitchen with an island, full-size Sub-Zero fridge and freezer, full-size wine cooler, six-burner gas cooktop and double ovens. Five bedrooms/ five-and-a-half baths. $2.9 million. Schools: University Park Elementary, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King, Providence Christian School. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

5106 Stanford Ave., Dallas. Custom-built home by Veranda Home Builder and well-maintained. Primary suite with separate seating room attached, vaulted ceiling with built-in speakers, bath suite and walk-in closet. Grand hall with wide entrance, open living room with fireplace and kitchen with oversized refrigerator and freezer. Full size laundry room and attached garage with electric fence gate entry. Private entry in front two bedrooms with entrance hall and shared bath. Front dining room connected with serving bar with wine refrigerator and beautiful cabinets. Exterior landscaping in front with front porch gas lantern. Entertaining side patio with outdoor gas fire pit. Three bedrooms/ two-and-a-half baths. $1.6 million. Schools: Maple Lawn Elementary, Francisco Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High, Wesley Prep, K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate