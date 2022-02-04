Scots Qualify 11 Wrestlers for Regionals

Highland Park claimed five individual gold medals at the District 9-5A wrestling tournament on Wednesday in Wylie.

The Scots qualified 11 athletes for the Class 5A Region III tournament on Feb. 11 in Anna while also finishing as the runner-up in the team standings.

All five finalists for HP won district titles in their respective weight classes — Cooper Chapman (106 pounds), Carter Baumgartner (113), Jake Waskey (132), Jarek Delgado (152), and David Ray (160).

Other regional qualifiers for the Scots include Wyatt Goth, Noah Morse, Robert Winters, Mark Hancock, Cormac Carroll, and Vincent Frizell. The team finished 36-8 in dual matches to set a new school record for dual wins in a season.