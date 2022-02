The lights stayed on, the ice and snow came down, and we (mostly) stayed home – but that didn’t stop dedicated crews from keeping sidewalks shoveled and streets safe.

Here’s what Park Cities and Preston Hollow residents were doing as winter weather visited the area once again.

Out of retirement, @mturco35 ? @DallasStars @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/Y8BImP2A8v — M e r e d i t h L a n d (@MeredithNBC5) February 4, 2022

We would like to give a special shout-out to the North Texas Jeep Club for volunteering to help stranded motorists across DFW. We have had about 50 Jeep drivers on the roads and helped at least 200-300 stuck or stranded drivers. They are out tonight, too! Job well done. pic.twitter.com/wRdv0io7UQ — DFW Scanner (@DFWscanner) February 5, 2022