Park Cities Crime Reports Jan. 31-Feb. 6

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: WINTER WEATHER WOES

A careless driver crashed into another vehicle and a transformer pole in the 2700 block of University Boulevard at 7:24 p.m. Feb. 5.

HIGHLAND PARK

31 Monday

Reported at 12:23 p.m.: A swindler cashed a $52,651 check using the information of a man from the 4500 block of Southern Avenue.

A jerk scratched the driver’s side front panel and door of a Porsche Macan parked in Highland Park Village before 5 p.m. but didn’t leave any information.

1 Tuesday

Arrested at 2:21 a.m.: a 33-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 3500 block of Armstrong Parkway.

2 Wednesday

Arrested at 12:30 p.m.: a 23-year-old man accused of failing to identify and unauthorized use of a vehicle in the 4300 block of Westside Drive.

A porch pirate pilfered a package containing a dress from a home in the 4600 block of S. Versailles Avenue before 5:38 p.m.

3 Thursday

An intruder got into Bird Bakery in Highland Park Village and tried but failed to take the cash box at 3:54 a.m.

A ne’er do well broke into the garage of a home in the 4200 block of Lakeside Drive and took two $1,500 Hector Finch indoor sconces and a $5,000 Toto neorest toilet from inside before 2:30 p.m.

Arrested at 7:19 p.m.: an 18-year-old woman accused of driving under the influence in the 4500 block of Belclaire Avenue.

5 Saturday

Arrested at 3:54 p.m.: a 34-year-old man for a warrant in the 4400 block of Fairway Avenue.

6 Sunday

Good neighbors found a MacBook Pro laptop and two flash drives laying in the grass in the parkway near the intersection of Bordeaux Avenue and Roland Avenue and turned them in to police at 11:12 a.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

31 Monday

Where’s the music? A rogue swiped an electro-voice speaker from the backyard of a home in the 3400 block of Asbury Avenue before 1:16 p.m.

1 Tuesday

Reported at 11 a.m.: An intruder broke into a BMW parked in a parking lot near Hudson House in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane and grabbed a Louis Vuitton wallet or purse with cards inside.

2 Wednesday

A rogue damaged a Range Rover in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane before 10:30 a.m.

Reported at 1:50 p.m.: A fraudster used information belonging to a woman from the 4000 block of Marquette Street.

4 Friday

Reported at 3:13 p.m.: A harasser sent badgering texts to a man from the 3500 block of Milton Avenue.

5 Saturday

A vandal marred a Chevrolet Suburban parked in the 3200 block of Hanover Street before 9:30 p.m.