Comings and Goings

Fit Social Club

NOW OPEN

MyFitnessStore.com

4500 W. Lovers Lane

The full-service fitness equipment dealer, formerly BusyBody, offers fitness equipment to residential and commercial users and services, including gym design, delivery, repair, and maintenance.

Fit Social Club

Mockingbird Station

The locally owned and operated boutique fitness studio opened in January and offers cardio, strength training, and functional movement classes.

MOVING

Anthropologie

Highland Park Village

The retailer is moving to the former home of Z Gallerie on Knox Street at 4600 McKinney Ave.

Chanel

Highland Park Village

Anthropologie

The French luxury brand plans to temporarily move into the former home of Anthropologie in the historic shopping center this spring while expanding its 5,000-square-foot space into a two-level, 11,500-square-foot one.

TEMPORARILY CLOSED

St. Michael’s Woman’s

Exchange

Highland Park Village

The charity gift shop is briefly closing through the end of January for a store refresh.