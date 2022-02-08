Comings and Goings
NOW OPEN
MyFitnessStore.com
4500 W. Lovers Lane
The full-service fitness equipment dealer, formerly BusyBody, offers fitness equipment to residential and commercial users and services, including gym design, delivery, repair, and maintenance.
Fit Social Club
Mockingbird Station
The locally owned and operated boutique fitness studio opened in January and offers cardio, strength training, and functional movement classes.
MOVING
Anthropologie
Highland Park Village
The retailer is moving to the former home of Z Gallerie on Knox Street at 4600 McKinney Ave.
Chanel
Highland Park Village
The French luxury brand plans to temporarily move into the former home of Anthropologie in the historic shopping center this spring while expanding its 5,000-square-foot space into a two-level, 11,500-square-foot one.
TEMPORARILY CLOSED
St. Michael’s Woman’s
Exchange
Highland Park Village
The charity gift shop is briefly closing through the end of January for a store refresh.