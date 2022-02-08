Tuesday, February 8, 2022

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Fit Social Club. Courtesy Photos
Business Park Cities Preston Hollow 

Comings and Goings

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Fit Social Club
NOW OPEN

MyFitnessStore.com

4500 W. Lovers Lane

The full-service fitness equipment dealer, formerly BusyBody, offers fitness equipment to residential and commercial users and services, including gym design, delivery, repair, and maintenance.

Fit Social Club

Mockingbird Station

The locally owned and operated boutique fitness studio opened in January and offers cardio, strength training, and functional movement classes.

MOVING

Anthropologie

Highland Park Village

The retailer is moving to the former home of Z Gallerie on Knox Street at 4600 McKinney Ave.

Chanel

Highland Park Village

Anthropologie

The French luxury brand plans to temporarily move into the former home of Anthropologie in the historic shopping center this spring while expanding its 5,000-square-foot space into a two-level, 11,500-square-foot one.

TEMPORARILY CLOSED

St. Michael’s Woman’s
Exchange

Highland Park Village

The charity gift shop is briefly closing through the end of January for a store refresh.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

You May Also Like

Party Hopping

William Taylor 0

Stella McCartney Boutique to Open in HP Village

Georgia Fisher 3

Housing Demand Remains High, But Picky Buyers May Slow Market

Timothy Glaze 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *