Dallas Blooms Returning to the Arboretum

Got springtime on the brain? The Dallas Arboretum’s Dallas Blooms: Birds in Paradise event runs from Feb. 19 until April 10.

Dallas Blooms, the largest annual floral festival in the southwest, will feature larger-than-life peacock topiaries with more than 500,000 spring-blooming bulbs, thousands of azaleas, and hundreds of Japanese cherry trees.

“Springtime is one of the best times to experience the garden in full bloom, with plenty to see and do. Our Birds in Paradise theme doesn’t just stop with our stunning topiaries. We’ve filled Dallas Blooms with an exceptional variety of bird talks, expert hikes throughout the garden, bird flight shows, demonstrations, and more. In A Tasteful Place, we’ve also created bird-themed demonstrations and tastings,” Dallas Arboretum board chairman Jim Ryan said.

Dallas Blooms includes something for the whole family including Mommy and Me Mondays, Tiny Tot Tuesdays, Cool Thursdays concerts, and more. Additional special events include spring break the week of March 14 and the fifth-annual Food and Wine Festival March 24-26, and Easter weekend April 15-17.

Visitors can also enjoy live music throughout the garden, including live and piano performances on Jeanne’s Pavilion midday on the weekends and other select dates, and party bands Saturdays and Sundays on the Martin Rutchik concert stage and lawn.

“There is something for everyone at Dallas Blooms, and we’ve been told we have the largest display of tulips in a public garden outside of Holland,” said Dallas Arboretum president and CEO Mary Brinegar. “As the tulips bloom throughout the festival, the finale is the mass flowering of the garden’s collection of 3,000 azaleas that bloom along with the Japanese cherry trees, ushering in spring with vibrant color everywhere.”

Timed tickets are required and can be purchased on the Dallas Arboretum’s website.





PHOTO: Courtesy the Dallas Arboretum