Orchestra of New Spain To Present ‘Flamenco Pastorela’

Orchestra of New Spain will present its second event on the season’s theme of the Mexican Pastorela at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18 and at 4 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Moody Performance Hall.

It’s a revised working of the Flamenco Pastorela with Yjastros of Albuquerque’s National Institute of Flamenco, canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Yjastros, a deeply rooted New Mexican Flamenco Rep Company, seeks to examine through dance, music, and narrative, the most essential question posed by the Pastorela: “A Quien Estas Buscando?” (whom are you seeking?). The production follows the colorful encounters of the Shepherds (pastores) in a battle of good over evil.

It features original works by Joaquin Encinias along with excerpts of choreographies by Spain’s most celebrated Flamenco artists including Conch Jareño, Rafael Estevez and Nani Paños, Marco Flores, and Daniel Doña, whose work Ingravitto closes the program.

A residency for Dallas ISD dance students and two student performances at Moody Hall on Thursday, Feb. 17 precede the production. A free public master class will also be offered on Saturday, Feb. 19.

“We don’t know the specific music played for early Pastorelas, but parish records from the 17th C speak of works brought from Spain, and how well the indigenous people adapted their pre-existing celebrations to the Christian tradition,” said artistic director, Grover Wilkins III. “This second production with Yjastros goes beyond the retelling of the Biblically centered shepherd’s journey.”

For ticket information, visit this website or call 214-871-5000. For more information about Orchestra of New Spain, visit their website or call 214-750-1492.