Junior League of Dallas to Host Centennial Gala Event and Luncheon

The Junior League of Dallas will hold its Centennial Gala on April 23 in the Chantilly Ballroom at the Hilton Anatole Hotel.

To celebrate JLD’s 100th anniversary, the Art Nouveau-inspired event featuring dinner, dancing, big board auction, a raffle, and other surprises is being planned by Centennial co-chairs Andrea Cheek and Margo Goodwin.

“The Centennial Gala will truly be the celebration of the century! We will be honoring JLD’s legacy and also recognizing our members, sponsors, leadership and the nonprofit agencies we have supported since our inception,” said Goodwin. “We are grateful to our many sponsors and donors for their support in making this event possible and know it will be an evening to remember!”

Guests will enjoy music from Stratosphere, a 16-piece dance band performing under Jordan Kahn, and a raffle with items such as a $5,000 gift card to Central Market, a $5,000 PlainsCapital debit card, a $5,000 Dillard’s gift card, a $5,000 dress credit to Patti Flowers, and a Bachendorf’s Lisa Nik necklace valued at $4,620. Raffle tickets are available for $25 each or five for $100.

“The Gala will be an exciting conclusion to our week-long celebration of this significant milestone in League history. It will be an evening you definitely won’t want to miss,” said Cheek.

The Centennial Gala will be accompanied by the Milestones Luncheon as part of the celebration week. The Milestones Luncheon will be April 21 at the Hilton Anatole Hotel and feature keynote speaker Martha Stewart. Laura Bush will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Veletta Forsythe Lill will receive the 2022 Sustainer of the Year award during the event. Information for ticket purchases can be found here.

For more information and to buy raffle tickets, visit this website.