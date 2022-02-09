Lady Scots Shoot for Postseason Success

After stumbling in the regular-season finale, Highland Park will aim to regroup in its girls basketball playoff opener.

HP will face Joshua in a Class 5A Region II bi-district game at 6 p.m. on Feb. 14 at the Arlington ISD Athletics Complex. It will be a rematch of a first-round game the Lady Scots (23-10) won last season by a 47-33 score. The Lady Owls (15-19) finished third in District 14-5A this season.

HP fell at North Forney 50-38 on Feb. 8, which dropped the Lady Scots out of a first-place tie in District 13-5A. Paris Lauro paced the Lady Scots with 11 points, but the Lady Falcons used a second-half surge to pull away late.

As a result, Royse City won the league title, with HP as the runner-up. Prior to that game, the Lady Scots had won four straight games in decisive fashion while allowing just 20.3 points per game during that stretch.