Doing More: WOW Raises Money for Guatemalan Orphans
Mothers and daughters from Preston Hollow, the Park Cities, and other parts of Dallas returned from a 2009 Orphans Outreach mission trip to Guatemala wanting to do more.
So, they founded Women for Orphans Worldwide (WOW), an auxiliary of the faith-based nonprofit that sponsored the mission trip. WOW has since raised nearly $2 million and taken more than 1,000 people on 50 mission trips.
In December, its 13th Annual Heart of WOW Luncheon and Orphan Outreach Marketplace raised $200,000 to help orphaned and vulnerable children in Guatemala.
Cynthia Izaguirre, a news anchor for WFAA, emceed the Dec. 6 affair at the Westin Galleria Dallas and spoke of her passion for advocating for vulnerable children.
Ursuline Academy sophomore Olivia Isbell, adopted from Guatemala by a WOW founder, also spoke.
Luncheon guests shopped the Orphan Outreach Marketplace – orphanoutreach.org/marketplace – a social enterprise created by Orphan Outreach to benefit the children it serves and artisans whose works are sold.