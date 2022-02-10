Doing More: WOW Raises Money for Guatemalan Orphans

Mothers and daughters from Preston Hollow, the Park Cities, and other parts of Dallas returned from a 2009 Orphans Outreach mission trip to Guatemala wanting to do more.

So, they founded Women for Orphans Worldwide (WOW), an auxiliary of the faith-based nonprofit that sponsored the mission trip. WOW has since raised nearly $2 million and taken more than 1,000 people on 50 mission trips.

In December, its 13th Annual Heart of WOW Luncheon and Orphan Outreach Marketplace raised $200,000 to help orphaned and vulnerable children in Guatemala.

Cynthia Izaguirre, a news anchor for WFAA, emceed the Dec. 6 affair at the Westin Galleria Dallas and spoke of her passion for advocating for vulnerable children.

Ursuline Academy sophomore Olivia Isbell, adopted from Guatemala by a WOW founder, also spoke.

Luncheon guests shopped the Orphan Outreach Marketplace – orphanoutreach.org/marketplace – a social enterprise created by Orphan Outreach to benefit the children it serves and artisans whose works are sold.

Ursuline Academy sophomores Allie Gregory, Olivia Isbell, and Sarah Goebel

Kathy Fielder, Chandler Miller, and Dr. Tiffany Moon