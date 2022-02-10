Scots Ready to Get Season on Track

The Highland Park track and field season gets under way on Thursday with the Lovejoy Early Bird Tri-Meet.

The meet, which is slated to include boys and girls squads from Lovejoy and Prosper Rock Hill, will only feature selected running events along with the discus and shot put. There will be no jumping events, pole vault, or 3,200 meters.

The first full meet for the HP boys will come Feb. 17 at North Garland, while the Lady Scots will compete on Feb. 18-19 at the Boyd Relays in McKinney.