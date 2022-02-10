Thursday, February 10, 2022

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Highland Park's Emory Rhodes competed in the pole vault during a recent dual meet with Waxahachie at Germany Park.
Park Cities Sports 

Scots Ready to Get Season on Track

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments

The Highland Park track and field season gets under way on Thursday with the Lovejoy Early Bird Tri-Meet.

The meet, which is slated to include boys and girls squads from Lovejoy and Prosper Rock Hill, will only feature selected running events along with the discus and shot put. There will be no jumping events, pole vault, or 3,200 meters.

The first full meet for the HP boys will come Feb. 17 at North Garland, while the Lady Scots will compete on Feb. 18-19 at the Boyd Relays in McKinney.

You May Also Like

Scots Blank Forney in District Opener

Todd Jorgenson 0

Lady Scots Carry Momentum Into District

Todd Jorgenson 0

Lady Scots Prevail Over North Forney

Todd Jorgenson 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *