See the Baltimore Drive Mansion Featured in ‘Texas Monthly’

Construction isn’t quite done at 6915 Baltimore Drive, but it’s already on the market.

Texas Monthly looked at the Volk Estates mansion that is being built for Christy Thompson and Stephen Hill — all 23,688 square feet of it. Writer Madeleine Aggeler says that square footage “includes six bedrooms, a kitchen with two islands, a spa bath, a safe room, a wine cellar, and a subterranean garage (one of several garages) that can, I’m told, comfortably fit eighteen Chevy Suburbans.”

The home, listed for $43 million by Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International, is (at this time) the most expensive listing in Dallas. The lot once belonged to Thompson’s grandparents, but she bought it in 2005 from her father, and in 2016, she bought the lot next to it and combined them.

Sitting on nearly 2 acres, the mega-mansion is designed by Richard Drummond Davis.

Read the story here, and see the listing here.