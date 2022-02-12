Downing Propels HP Gymnasts to Dual Win

A season-best optional team score lifted Highland Park past Arlington in a girls gymnastics dual meet on Wednesday.

HP’s Kennedy Downing won on floor exercise and vault and was the runner-up in the all-around standings. Ana Simpson won on uneven bars and was third in all-around. Lily Ford won balance beam and placed second on floor. Linda Tran finished second on bars.

Next up, the Lady Scots will host the HP Invitational on Feb. 16 at the Hegi Family Gymnastics Center. That will be their final optional competition prior to the district meet in late March.