Early Voting Starts This Week

Early voting for the midterm primary elections begins Monday, bright and early, and lasts through Feb. 25.

But if you live in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow, you may notice that your ballot looks a little different, thanks to redistricting that happened over the summer.

We mentioned some of those changes as the Texas legislature was debating the maps, but just a reminder of some of those changes:

U.S. Congressional District 32 — currently held by Colin Allred (D-Dallas) shifted east, with only a small portion remaining in the area. Instead, most of the Park Cities and Preston Hollow is in District 24, which is currently held by Beth Van Duyne (R-Irving). Another small pocket near Midway Hollow falls in District 33, which is currently held by Marc Veasey (D-Fort Worth), and the area around the community of Elm Thicket-Northpark is included in District 30, held by the retiring Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-Dallas).

In the Texas Senate, most of Preston Hollow and all of University Park and Highland Park will find themselves under new representation — State Sen. Jane Nelson (R-Flower Mound).

District 23 includes Wise County, roughly half of Denton County, about an eighth of Tarrant County, and then bisects district 16, ending somewhere around the Turtle Creek area.

District 16, currently held by Nathan Johnson (D-Dallas), would go as far west as the Tarrant County/Dallas County line, and as far east as the Kaufman County line. In Preston Hollow, it would include everything south of Royal Lane, north of Walnut Hill, east of the Dallas North Tollway, and west of U.S. Highway 75, and a strip bordered by Royal, Hillcrest, U.S. Highway 75, Park Central Drive, Banner Drive, and Interstate 635.

For State House, almost all of Preston Hollow and the Park Cities are now in District 108, currently held by Morgan Meyer (R-Dallas). A small northwestern sliver of the People Newspapers market — located near Interstate 635, Coit Road, and U.S. Highway 75, is in District 102, currently held by Ana-Maria Ramos (D-Dallas). The western half of Midway Hollow falls in District 103, held by Rafael Anchia (D-Dallas).

In Dallas County, voters can cast their ballots anywhere in the county. Local early voting locations include the Highland Park ISD administration building, Marsh Lane Baptist Church, the Oak Lawn Dallas Public Library branch, and Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.

For more information about early voting, voting by mail, and voter registration, go to DallasCountyVotes.org.