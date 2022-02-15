Park Cities Crime Reports Feb. 7-13

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: DRONE DOWN!

A homeowner in the 3600 block of Mockingbird Lane found a crashed drone in the backyard at 1:29 p.m. Feb. 10.

HIGHLAND PARK

7 Monday

Reported at 12:18 p.m.: a smash and grab. A burglar shattered a window of a Mercedes ML350 in the 5500 block of Preston Road and grabbed a folder containing miscellaneous documents.

Arrested at 8:09 p.m.: a 40-year-old woman accused of public intoxication and assault causing bodily injury in Highland Park Village.

8 Tuesday

Arrested at 4:05 a.m.: a 26-year-old man accused of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, and had a warrant, in the 4500 block of Westside Drive.

A rogue broke a window of a Jeep Wrangler in the 3700 block of Stratford Avenue at 4:51 p.m.

9 Wednesday

Arrested at 2:51 a.m.: a 58-year-old man accused of burglary of a vehicle in the 4500 block of Beverly Drive.

Belt bandits burgled two belts worth $490 each from the Christian Louboutin store in Highland Park Village at 4:03 p.m.

10 Thursday

A reckless driver led police on a chase after failing to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of Beverly Drive and Hillcrest Avenue at 2:35 a.m. that continued southbound on Highway 75 before it was called off at the Woodall Rogers exit.

Reported at 5:52 p.m.: a stolen Chevrolet Suburban was left with valets at Highland Park Village.

11 Friday

Reported at 8:14 a.m.: A porch pirate pilfered a package from outside a home in the 3300 block of Mockingbird Lane.

Reported at 9:49 a.m.: A good samaritan found a wedding band in Douglas Park in the 4500 block of Douglas Avenue and turned it in to police.

Reported at 12:39 p.m.: A careless driver hit a Mercedes sedan parked in Highland Park Village while leaving a parking spot but didn’t leave any information.

Reported at 4:46 p.m.: a swindler used the information of a man from the 3600 block of Dartmouth Avenue to open and charge $859 to an AT&T account

Arrested at 8:45 p.m.: a 21 year old for a warrant in Highland Park Village.

13 Sunday

An intruder got in to the backyard of a home in the 4400 block of S. Versailles Avenue and left a screen door damaged at 12:16 a.m.

Arrested at 9:23 a.m.: An irresponsible driver hit a Lexus GX470 parked in the 5300 block of Cambridge Avenue.

Arrested at 11 p.m.: a 39-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4300 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

UNIVERSITY PARK

7 Monday

Arrested at 4:30 p.m.: a 55-year-old woman accused of trespassing in the 3900 block of Southwestern Boulevard.

8 Tuesday

Reported at 7 p.m.: A jerk hit a vehicle in the 6700 block of Dallas North Tollway and left without providing information.

10 Thursday

A rogue hurt a juvenile in the 3500 block of Granada Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

12 Saturday

Arrested at 2:45 a.m.: a 26-year-old man accused of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 5900 block of Preston Road.

A ne’er do well tried to shoplift from the Shell gas station in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane at 7:25 p.m.

A thief took $400, documents, and more from a BMW X6 in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane.