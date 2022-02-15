State Fair of Texas Spring Grant Cycle Applications Open

Applications for the State Fair of Texas’ spring 2022 grant cycle are available online.

Nonprofit organizations with a focus on economic development, capacity building for nonprofits, educational programming, and social and racial justice are encouraged to apply. The spring cycle closes at 5 p.m. Feb. 21. Nonprofits within a 10-mile radius of Fair Park are eligible to apply for the State Fair of Texas grant program, with special priority given to nonprofits located in the zip codes 75210, 75215, 75223, and 75228.

The fair’s grant and sponsorship program, created in 2016, provides opportunities for local nonprofits to get funding during designated cycles throughout the year. This year, there are two grant cycles – spring 2022 and fall 2022. The summer grant cycle application process will be by invitation only.

“Continuing to partner with and sponsor local organizations is integral to our work in the community, and we feel incredibly fortunate that we have the ability to do so,” said Froswa’ Booker-Drew, vice president of community affairs and strategic alliances for the State Fair of Texas. “We are always seeking entities that are collaborative within the community, which helps build an even stronger network in South Dallas.

A program total of more than $2.5 million has been given through 256 donations to local nonprofits, impacting approximately 654,000 people.

In addition to the grant and sponsorship program, key initiatives include growing and donating fresh produce to the community through Big Tex Urban Farms, gathering and providing networking opportunities for organizations through events like Community Engagement Day and the Pastors Luncheon, and collaborating with Big Thought to create TEKS-aligned curriculum for Texas students. Interested applicants can learn more and apply online.