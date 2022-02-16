With 13-5A Title, HP Preps for Playoffs

After wrapping up a district championship on Tuesday, Highland Park will carry plenty of momentum into postseason play.

The Scots (26-4, 13-1) clinched the District 13-5A crown with a 59-43 win at Royse City. They have won 14 consecutive games overall — the last 12 by double-digit margins.

HP will face either Joshua or Waco University in the bi-district round of the Class 5A Region II playoffs. Those two teams tied for third place in 14-5A and will play a tiebreaker on Friday to determine the district’s third seed. The Scots will face the loser of that game early next week.

HP is aiming for another deep playoff run after advancing to the regional finals last year, when the Scots fell to eventual state runner-up Kimball.