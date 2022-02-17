Scots Take 8 Wrestlers to State Tourney

Led by two regional champions, Highland Park will send a contingent of eight wrestlers to the Class 5A state tournament beginning Friday in suburban Houston.

Cooper Chapman (50-5) won the Region II title at 106 pounds last weekend in Anna. He will meet Azle’s Kenneth Riley in the first round at state. Jarek Delgado (37-8), a regional winner at 152 pounds, will face Kirby Lewis of Bryan Adams in his first match.

Two other wrestlers finished as runners-up in their respective weight classes at the regional meet — Carter Baumgartner (46-10) at 113 pounds and David Ray (46-4) at 160 pounds. The Scots placed second in the team standings.

HP’s remaining state tournament qualifiers include Noah Morse (120 pounds), Jake Waskey (132 pounds), Robert Winters (138 pounds), and Wyatt Goth (170 pounds).

Also at state, Hillcrest senior Americo Fuentes will try to continue his unbeaten season in the 5A heavyweight bracket. Fuentes (36-0) will grapple with Bryan Rudder’s Jayden Williams in his opening-round match on Friday.

The Panthers will be represented in the girls state tournament by Inergee Donald (119 pounds) and Mercedes Fuentes (215 pounds).