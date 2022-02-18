George A. Filak, 89, passed away at home on January 31, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. For 65 years, he was married to the love of his life, Georgann, who preceded him in death. They lived in Dallas, London, and Virginia before retiring to Houston.

After graduating from MIT, George began a successful career at Texas Instruments. He and Georgann were active members of Highland Park United Methodist Church and Palmer Memorial Episcopal Church. They served on the Dallas Opera Guild and were avid fans of classical music. He also received an MBA from SMU. George enjoyed watching football games with family, fixing everything with machine shop precision, adding a second level to their home, solving crossword puzzles, and traveling around the world with Georgann.

George is survived by his daughter Stefani J. Filak MD and wife Barbara Rice; son Blanten Filak and wife Diane Tanking; daughter Carolyn Royan and husband James Royan; and grandchildren Austin Filak, Leonie Royan, and Kai Royan. A private funeral service will be held. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to MIT in memory of George Albert Filak. Checks may be made payable to MIT and mailed to Memorial Gifts Office, 600 Memorial Drive, W98-500, Cambridge, MA 02139, or processed using MIT’s secure online giving website.