Gymnasts Earn Team Crowns at HP Invite

Highland Park defended its home gym by winning both the boys and girls team titles at the HP Invitational gymnastics meet on Wednesday.

In the final meet of the regular season, HP’s Clayton Staunton won the boys all-around championship in addition to all six events. Austin Chapman was the all-around runner-up while also finishing second on rings and parallel bars.

Meanwhile, the girls won their home meet for the first time since 2017 thanks to several standout performances. Kennedy Downing won vault and was second in the all-around standings.

Linda Tran won on floor exercise, placed second on uneven bars, and was third in all-around. Lily Ford was the balance beam winner. Ana Simpson was third on bars.

The Scots will host their district meet, which will feature two days of competition, on March 29-30 at the Hegi Family Gymnastics Center.